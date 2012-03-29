Mr. Oncetwice

Pattern for Ruben's mural @ 1871 Chicago

Pattern for Ruben's mural @ 1871 Chicago 1871 pattern objects cow technology fire chicago wind lotus spray paint cogs gears
pattern to be printed and used as collage in portions of mural installation by Ruben Aguirre

http://theshiftchange.com
http://1871.com

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
