Brandon Templar

Doberman

Brandon Templar
Brandon Templar
  • Save
Doberman dog clean circle minimal
Download color palette

A work in progress for a freelance project. Needed a more masculine, intimidating dog shape, so my go-to was a doberman.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Brandon Templar
Brandon Templar

More by Brandon Templar

View profile
    • Like