Delve Withrington

Revisiting the Navigation

Delve Withrington
Delve Withrington
  • Save
Revisiting the Navigation web design fonts
Download color palette

In progress: A slight redesign to optimize delvefonts.com. Going for a pure css nav, removing most js and lots of images.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Delve Withrington
Delve Withrington

More by Delve Withrington

View profile
    • Like