CSS3 Stacked Papers

CSS3 Stacked Papers css3 papers sheets freebie
some stacked papers goodness using pure css3!
check it here: http://jsfiddle.net/anasnakawa/hLzUc/
grap the zip file here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/24708866/labs/css3-stacked-papers/css3-stacked-papers.zip

background from http://subtlepatterns.com

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
