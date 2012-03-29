Made for Desktop

Taskout App Windows Phone metro design photoshop ui wood white windows phone 7 wip mobile tasks todo to-do to do list app application reminders important things
Taskout App is finally here!
You can now download it in Microsoft's Marketplace or in http://www.taskoutapp.com

If you have some feedback, I would love to hear it :)

Taskout Windows Phone App
