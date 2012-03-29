Joel Beukelman

Kicking the Mobile Market in the Face

Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
  • Save
Kicking the Mobile Market in the Face copyright apps cta call to action
Download color palette

This is wat happens when designers write copy.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joel Beukelman

View profile
    • Like