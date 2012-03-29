Mikkel Aggerbo

Turtle icon

Just wanted to have some fun doing something completely different than I'm used to...

Any feedback is more than welcome. I wanted to get more detail and texture on the turtle's skin, but didn't really know where to start, If you can improve him, feel free to do a rebound :)

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
