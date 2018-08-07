▲▼ Arun Venkatesan

Typographic animation

Typographic animation experiment rotate india text letters type typography animation
I've been playing around a lot with animated illustrations on my blog. This one is the cover image for my latest photoessay about my trip to India.

http://www.arun.is/blog/journey-through-india/

Posted on Aug 7, 2018
Designer, Co-founder Carrot Fertility, Writing at arun. is

