Bryan Rumfola

Sea Monster!!!

Bryan Rumfola
Bryan Rumfola
  • Save
Sea Monster!!! illustration ship squid sea monster boat
Download color palette

This was my first attempt at illustrating a ship. It ultimately led to doing the one previously posted. It was mostly just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Bryan Rumfola
Bryan Rumfola

More by Bryan Rumfola

View profile
    • Like