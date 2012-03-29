Cory Watilo

Check-in and Instagram visualizations

Some content blocks on The Mux (http://themux.com | @muxapp), specifically a Foursquare check-in and an Instagram picture with location enabled. And yes, the clock on the check-in actually works. It's pretty epic.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
