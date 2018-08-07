For The Sartorialist.

The Sartorialist is a fashion blog by Scott Schuman in New York. After leaving a fashion sales position to take care of his daughter in 2005, he began carrying a digital camera around on the streets of New York City, taking pictures of people who had dressed in a way that caught his eye, and then posting them to his blog, sometimes with comments about what he'd found. He pioneered fashion photography in blog form.

This is one of the experiments in order to covert the pages into a mobile app. I’ll have more shots over time.

