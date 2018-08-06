Nikola Vuksanovic

Abstract Gradient Mascot Logo

Abstract Gradient Mascot Logo esport logo mascot
Hi! Just got invited to officially be part of dribble and i'm so hyped to work now :) I was actually going to quit design because of school and i because i don't earn a single penny for my time... but now this keeps me up :D

Posted on Aug 6, 2018
