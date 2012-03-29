Santiago Castillo

HATE/CHANGE

Another design based on an old sketch of mine. This one is a quote I heard in a movie that stuck with me.
I've made this available for sale in my Society 6 page. It's available as a print, T-shirt, hoodie, iPhone case and more.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
