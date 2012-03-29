Santiago Castillo

Digital version of a sketch I drew a few weeks ago. The full quote reads "A good sketch is better than a long speech," and is attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.
I have made different colored versions of this and put them up for sale on my Society 6 page as prints, shirts, hoodies, iPhone cases and more.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
