Midas Kwant

iOS Sandwich Icon

Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
  • Save
iOS Sandwich Icon ios icon sandwich food
Download color palette

Oke, this is the icon. I won't use it for something, just for fun.

Sorry for all the food, I'll stop posting these sandwiches ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant

More by Midas Kwant

View profile
    • Like