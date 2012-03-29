Zach McNulty

Sketching of the Bride

Zach McNulty
Zach McNulty
  • Save
Sketching of the Bride illustration sketch
Download color palette

I've really wanted to get into vector illustration. Here's my first attempt.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Zach McNulty
Zach McNulty

More by Zach McNulty

View profile
    • Like