Jeremy Girard

Cake Day

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Cake Day illustration just for fun tshirt cake
Download color palette

A "just for fun" project - working on a t-shirt design as a surprise for one of my fellow office mates

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like