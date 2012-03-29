Daniela Pichardo

Wireframing

Daniela Pichardo
Daniela Pichardo
  • Save
Wireframing wireframing
Download color palette

Trying to leave details aside to think of higher level connections

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Daniela Pichardo
Daniela Pichardo

More by Daniela Pichardo

View profile
    • Like