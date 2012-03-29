Expand and collapse all layers and styles

Blake Simkins

I wanted to share what I consider one of the best things I just learned.

By simply holding option and clicking on the "caret" icon you can expand and collapse all the items in a folder. For me this has been super useful for me. Thanks to @Matt Anderson for showing me this.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
