Cody Paulson

Konjo Unused 2.1

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
youth yoga lettering typography type word mark mark word identity brand design graphic
Unused word mark direction number 2 for Konjo, a youth focused yoga and wellness program. The three lines that construct the letterforms symbolize the balance health, well being and mindfulness.

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science

