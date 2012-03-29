Creative Business card Bundle

Buy or Preview Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-business-card-premium-bundle/1962755

You are viewing the "Ultimate Premium" business card bundle for Creatives such as yourself. This is ideal if you would like to show yourself in a unique creative way. The designs are different and stand out from the rest of the cards in the marketplace. These business cards are all about who you are. You don’t have to present mundane business cards to your “potential clients or customers” anymore. This is You.

THIS PACK IS UNIQUE and a HUGE MONEY SAVER.

Feature

Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.125” bleed

Unique Designs with stunning colors

Standard Size - 3.5 x 2 inches

Double Sided - Front and Back with variations

100% Editable

View the Cards individually

Creative Business Card#1: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-designer-business-card/1685337

Creative Business Card#2: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-designer-business-card2/1783063

Creative Business Card#3: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-business-card3grafitti-art-designer/1837426

Artistic Business Card: http://graphicriver.net/item/artistic-business-card-for-artists-designers/1197973



* 24/7 support - Super Quick to respond to queries