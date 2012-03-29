Creative Business card Bundle

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Buy or Preview Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-business-card-premium-bundle/1962755
You are viewing the "Ultimate Premium" business card bundle for Creatives such as yourself. This is ideal if you would like to show yourself in a unique creative way. The designs are different and stand out from the rest of the cards in the marketplace. These business cards are all about who you are. You don’t have to present mundane business cards to your “potential clients or customers” anymore. This is You.
THIS PACK IS UNIQUE and a HUGE MONEY SAVER.
Feature
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.125” bleed
Unique Designs with stunning colors
Standard Size - 3.5 x 2 inches
Double Sided - Front and Back with variations
100% Editable
View the Cards individually
Creative Business Card#1: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-designer-business-card/1685337
Creative Business Card#2: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-designer-business-card2/1783063
Creative Business Card#3: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-business-card3grafitti-art-designer/1837426
Artistic Business Card: http://graphicriver.net/item/artistic-business-card-for-artists-designers/1197973
* 24/7 support - Super Quick to respond to queries