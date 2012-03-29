Stan Hutcheon

Floppy Disk

Floppy Disk 32px icon small floppy disk
My first attempt at a 32px icon.
Please comment and leave feedback!
I'd really appreciate it.

EDIT: It was based off an original Mac OS X floppy install disk I had lying around :p

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
