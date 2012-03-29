Karli Ingersoll

The Mop Top

The Mop Top fashion blog typography fashion spokane
Working on some custom headers for a local fashion blogger.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
