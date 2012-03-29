Fil Dunsky

Head for Secret Project

Head for Secret Project illustration man smile
This one is for some cool video. Client asked me to draw 40 sketches of that head! That one was final. Now they do real head from this and making some advert movie for well known food brand. Hope I will be able to show this full size in June.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
