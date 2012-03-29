Head for Secret Project

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one is for some cool video. Client asked me to draw 40 sketches of that head! That one was final. Now they do real head from this and making some advert movie for well known food brand. Hope I will be able to show this full size in June.