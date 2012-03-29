Brian White

AutoFlipr Icons

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
AutoFlipr Icons icon icons black vector car iconic gas bubbles note photo video money
Download color palette

A few of the icons for the AutoFlipr iOS and Android app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like