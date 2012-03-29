Katherine Cory

West PAT Testing Logo

Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Hire Me
  • Save
West PAT Testing Logo compass west yellow grey texture logo droid
Download color palette

I'm not 100% sold on the typography of this logo... any opinions?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Katherine Cory
Katherine Cory
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katherine Cory

View profile
    • Like