Enlarged Save Icon

This is zoomed in by 775% to show the pixel level detail of the button, menu bar texture, and the save icon. I have been pondering if the floppy disc icon is really a good symbol representing "save", especially to a younger generation who didn't get exposed to floppy discs.

What is a better, universal symbol for "save"? A few come to mind, but I'm not sure they have the impact of this. Something I've been thinking about and considering. Feel free to rebound your ideas.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
