Enlarged Save Icon

This is zoomed in by 775% to show the pixel level detail of the button, menu bar texture, and the save icon. I have been pondering if the floppy disc icon is really a good symbol representing "save", especially to a younger generation who didn't get exposed to floppy discs.

What is a better, universal symbol for "save"? A few come to mind, but I'm not sure they have the impact of this. Something I've been thinking about and considering. Feel free to rebound your ideas.