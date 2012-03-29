Enlarged Save Icon

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is zoomed in by 775% to show the pixel level detail of the button, menu bar texture, and the save icon. I have been pondering if the floppy disc icon is really a good symbol representing "save", especially to a younger generation who didn't get exposed to floppy discs.
What is a better, universal symbol for "save"? A few come to mind, but I'm not sure they have the impact of this. Something I've been thinking about and considering. Feel free to rebound your ideas.