Emir Ayouni

Unused Adidas Patch

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Unused Adidas Patch growcase badge patch adidas adidas football football soccer football player soccer player wreath
Download color palette

Recently did a little design gig for Adidas Football and this little guy was part of one of the suggested concepts, that didn't get put to use.

Figured Dribbble could be a good home for him.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like