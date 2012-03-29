Download: http://fav.me/d4uenzp

While updating my landscape wallpapers to Retina Size (I'm going to release a iPad/iPhone pack soon) I found this old classic Apple logo wallpaper I made a while ago. So I decided to update it and re-release it.

Sizes:

2560x1600

iPad (2048x2048)

iPhone (640x960)

iPad link: http://cl.ly/3H2p2v3a322X2I05313y

iPhone link: http://cl.ly/3J1f2T0Q141O031w2f0t