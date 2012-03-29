Samantha Kallis

Sartorialist Sketch 2

Sartorialist Sketch 2 digital sketch life drawing
Quick 5 minute sketch using The Sartorialist as reference. See the full version: http://samsketch.tumblr.com/post/20103819503/and-another-five-minutes-using-the-sartorialist

