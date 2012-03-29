Allan Peters

MPLS Bike Gangs: Drying

Here's a shot from last night of the prints drying. If you want to pick one up, I printed a limited run of 56 and they'll be available at Artcrank MPLS on April 14th. Check out http://www.artcrank.com/minneapolis for details.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
