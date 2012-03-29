Sebastiano Guerriero

Samurai tee

Samurai tee twinne tshirt skull
My first design for Twinne! Online store almost ready for the Grand Opening...

More info about the Twinne project:

http://twinne.com/

http://www.facebook.com/twinne.com

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
