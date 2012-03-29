Samuel Judd

Triage process

Touch screen Interface for an application of triage in hospitals.

We have reduced by 50% the waiting time of patients with this application here in Brazil.

See the entire screen here: http://cl.ly/FP9v

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
