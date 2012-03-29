Mike Beecham

FinalCad iOS Icon

FinalCad iOS Icon
This is the finished icon for my clients, 'FinalCAD'. Icon was realised over a number of days. Apart from the blueprint (which was heavily amended) all is created by hand, including textures. Client was really happy with the end project.

FinalCAD, and their services can be found at: http://www.finalcad.fr/en/index.html

Comments always welcome!

FinalCad V1
