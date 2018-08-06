Michael Sacca

Design Sprint Week

Design Sprint Week cover art cover podcast branding logo illustration
Download color palette

It's Sprint Week on Rocketship.fm. We'll be following an entire design sprint for Kevin Rose's app Zero.

Every day we'll be releasing a new episode chronicling the progress of Zero's design sprint with AJ&Smart, a design agency focused entirely on Design Sprints.

Check out the full series: http://rocketship.fm/design-sprint-week/

Posted on Aug 6, 2018
General Manager @ Dribbble
