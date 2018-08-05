Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vincen文森
Top Pick Studio

Dribbble Sticker

Vincen文森
Top Pick Studio
Vincen文森 for Top Pick Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dribbble Sticker game red poster bomb ball gradient illustrator illustration dribbble
Dribbble Sticker game red poster bomb ball gradient illustrator illustration dribbble
Dribbble Sticker game red poster bomb ball gradient illustrator illustration dribbble
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-1.png
  2. dribbble-2_2x.png
  3. dribbble_2x.png

Before I accidentally saw the sticker activity, I thought that there were many people playing, and the scene would explode! Then let's explode the idea with everyone, be careful to be picked up~~

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2018
Top Pick Studio
Top Pick Studio
Hire Us

More by Top Pick Studio

View profile
    • Like