New approach email email ios app color approach bezel type
Working on a new approach to both UI with the phone bezel and email structure. Putting emphasis on subjects not authors. Using the phone bezel to add to the UI. Note the affect the black bezel has on the tile indent.

subject > author
indent = unread/new
color = label
corner = flag

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
