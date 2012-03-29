strawberryluna

Rubber Stamp / logo

Rubber Stamp / logo bird simple naive line drawing chick baby bird black white
This teeny tiny little birdie has been recycled as the strawberryluna logo in various forms over and over.

Why?

He's the very very first thing that I ever screen printed. He's the modest start of a teensy empire. bok!

Crop peek of a new rubber stamp design for merchandising and wicked old fashioned branding here at strawberrluna HQ.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
