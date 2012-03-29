strawberryluna

Sun Mountains

Sun Mountains sun mountains abstract silkscreen screen print hand pulled sci-fi hot texture overprint overlay magenta organge black
Sneak cropped peek at a new hand silkscreen printed art print coming out this week. I've been reading a lot of sciencey, intergalactic, sci-fi, fantasty, nerd type of stuff lately.

And, it shows!

