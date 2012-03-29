Jacob Rosenburg

More Experimenting

Jacob Rosenburg
Jacob Rosenburg
Hire Me
  • Save
More Experimenting hand multiply bone safety color.
Download color palette

Just more experimenting with this.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Jacob Rosenburg
Jacob Rosenburg
Designer by trade. Butthead by choice.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Rosenburg

View profile
    • Like