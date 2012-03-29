Atle Mo

Naffen app icon

Naffen app icon naf icon
Lion is illustrated by Alexander Krill.

Available in the App Store now (NAF members only): http://itunes.apple.com/no/app/naffen-en-l-ve-i-trafikken/id512193854?mt=8

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
