[WIP] Challenge de France

[WIP] Challenge de France baseball identity poster wip
A little WIP from a global branding project i'm actually working on for the French Baseball national cup (which is a kind of MLB World Series with the 8 best french teams).

Shooting & Editing by me, pitcher : Matthieu Brelle-Andrade from Les Templiers de Sénart.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
