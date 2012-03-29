Florent Bodart

Moonscope

Moonscope logo moon space manuscript
Handwritten logo of a very exciting forthcomming project!

full view: http://cl.ly/172L2a0l3x1f3C1O2G27/Sans%20titre-3.png

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
