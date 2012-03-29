Hampus Olsson

Heppo Shopping Bag

This is our new Shopping bag! It will be printed in three sizes and sent out to all our new customers. This is an icon version that lives in our new footer, together with the teacup that likes to show up around tea time every day :)

It's made partly in 3D, the perspective is Isometric.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
