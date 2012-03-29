Ladutko Anna

Amt Hardballer Longslide

Amt Hardballer Longslide
I saw inspiring shot of @Evgeny Skidanov and decided to show off my old job. I love to draw the weapon, such work will never get bored :)

Rebound of
Bang
By Evgeny Skidanov
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
