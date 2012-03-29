Daniel Bruce

1177 logotype
This is a logo I did four years ago for 1177—the swedish national health information service. 1177 is also a number you can call. Inspiration came from lab cotes, charity ribbons and bandages .

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
