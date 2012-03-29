André Visockis

Wish I had shelves filled with these!

I am wrapping this illustration today and am quite happy with the result. getting to use the new Highway typeface was great, and these are the bits I most like from the whole. Will be uploading it all as soon as people get it online for the blog post it was made for.

Rebound of
Macintosh II
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
