L2D

Sketch 1

L2D
L2D
Hire Me
  • Save
Sketch 1 pen sketch tentacles crosshatching beard old man drawing
Download color palette

I don't know why I gave him tentacles...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
L2D
L2D
We excel at engaging real people through digital experiences
Hire Me

More by L2D

View profile
    • Like