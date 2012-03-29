Will Browar

The A Cappella Book

The A Cappella Book book cover print matte satin
A dummy created to help visualize the self-published book for a Kickstarter campaign. The campaign was successful and now we are looking to print a small run and to create the actual cover design. Any critique or printer recommendations would be great!

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
