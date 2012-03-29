Ashley Holton

Light Search Bar

Ashley Holton
Ashley Holton
  • Save
Light Search Bar light blue grey gray search bar area button text
Download color palette

Pretty quick test of adding a little bit of colour to just stay away from grey. I think it worked quite well, although the strokes could use a bit of work.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Ashley Holton
Ashley Holton

More by Ashley Holton

View profile
    • Like